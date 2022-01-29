Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.51

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.51 and last traded at $21.71, with a volume of 184041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.

GFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.22.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Griffon had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

In other Griffon news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $151,217.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,134,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Griffon during the third quarter worth $23,370,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Griffon during the second quarter worth $11,035,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Griffon by 2,950.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 416,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 402,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Griffon by 18.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,262,000 after buying an additional 298,752 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Company Profile (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

