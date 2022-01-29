Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WY opened at $39.65 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $41.80. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.07.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,905,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of Weyerhaeuser worth $168,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

