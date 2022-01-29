CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $110.17

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $110.17 and last traded at $110.99, with a volume of 620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.80.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $155.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

In related news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total value of $256,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $34,345.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,346. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 12.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 885,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,929,000 after buying an additional 99,079 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 111,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 6.3% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 16,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 54.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 31,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

