Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.72. Approximately 69,057 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 805,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Suzano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 32.76% and a return on equity of 120.87%.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1306 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Suzano’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUZ. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Suzano in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suzano in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suzano in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Suzano Company Profile (NYSE:SUZ)

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

