Short Interest in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Decreases By 47.8%

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 867,000 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the December 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,094,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,964,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 649.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,088,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,112,000 after buying an additional 1,810,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,908.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,638,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,446 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 3,613,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,043,000 after purchasing an additional 975,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $17,272,000.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $53.22 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

