Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Stock Price Up 18.2%

Shares of Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT) rose 18.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 166,905 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 140,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95.

Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.13 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harvest One Cannabis Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

