LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LYTS. began coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.38.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LYTS opened at $7.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.46 million, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.73. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $10.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,442,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 647.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 419,720 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 146,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 84,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.