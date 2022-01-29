HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of HMNF stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. HMN Financial has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.64. The company has a market cap of $111.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HMN Financial stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,522 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of HMN Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMN Financial, Inc is a stock savings bank holding company, which provides retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firms activities include generation of deposits from the general public and businesses, and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage loans, consumer, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as investment in mortgage-backed and related securities, United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments.

