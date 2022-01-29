Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th.

Capstar Financial has raised its dividend payment by 187.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Capstar Financial has a payout ratio of 11.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Capstar Financial to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

CSTR opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $475.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Capstar Financial has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 32.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $52,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Capstar Financial by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 15,636 shares during the last quarter. 41.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSTR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capstar Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

