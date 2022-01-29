Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Methanex has decreased its dividend payment by 75.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Methanex has a payout ratio of 12.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Methanex to earn $5.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

MEOH opened at $46.67 on Friday. Methanex has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.56. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.00.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MEOH. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Methanex stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Methanex were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

