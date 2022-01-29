Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Old National Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years. Old National Bancorp has a payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Old National Bancorp to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $18.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 33.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

ONB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Austin M. Ramirez purchased 5,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 42.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

