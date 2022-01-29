Bitcoin Gold Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.26 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $533.11 million and approximately $23.26 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $30.44 or 0.00080396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.23 or 0.00251531 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00113769 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001943 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000225 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

