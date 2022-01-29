Scotia Capital Inc. Has $277,000 Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 6.47%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

