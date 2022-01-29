PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in PPG Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Vertical Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.65.

PPG Industries stock opened at $154.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.10 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.45.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

