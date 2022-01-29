Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 43,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth $49,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth $66,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.84.

Shares of NYSE:UP opened at $3.39 on Friday. Wheels Up Experience Inc has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. Adelman purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

