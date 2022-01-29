Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 463 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 9.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KKR. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Argus upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR opened at $68.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

