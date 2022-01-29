Aviva PLC Increases Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Aviva PLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ON. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,352 shares of company stock valued at $834,205 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Shares of ON opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

