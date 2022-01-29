ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $53.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,352 shares of company stock valued at $834,205. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

