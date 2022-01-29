MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT Lowered to $185.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.67.

MKSI stock opened at $149.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.56. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $138.70 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.42.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

