Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.45. Fastenal posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $55.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.14. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

