Visa (NYSE:V) PT Lowered to $290.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on V. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $266.92.

Visa stock opened at $228.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,386 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,801 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailey Value Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $2,806,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,362 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,447,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,457 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 43,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,516,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

