Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target Raised to $13.50

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Celestica alerts:

NYSE CLS opened at $12.48 on Friday. Celestica has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $12.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 1.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Celestica by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Celestica by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Celestica by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.