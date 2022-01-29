Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Cut to $730.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $755.00 to $730.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.30.

LRCX opened at $561.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $674.42 and its 200-day moving average is $623.74. The stock has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $481.05 and a twelve month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,438,927,000 after purchasing an additional 76,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,242,000 after purchasing an additional 29,491 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after purchasing an additional 677,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Lam Research by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after acquiring an additional 775,700 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

