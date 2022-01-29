Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Target Price to $330.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $350.00 to $330.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SHW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $356.30.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $287.70 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.31.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

