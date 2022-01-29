Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has $50.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Corning from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.25.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of GLW stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. Corning has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average is $38.43.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.4% in the third quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Corning by 7.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.