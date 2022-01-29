SVB Leerink Lowers Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $285.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Stryker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $292.13.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK stock opened at $248.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.65 and its 200-day moving average is $264.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stryker has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth $35,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.