BMO Capital Markets Increases Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $32.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus raised Halliburton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Halliburton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.65.

HAL stock opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.27 and a beta of 2.74. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.91%.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 24,061 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $721,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $2,120,820. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

