Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Set at $360.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MSFT. Mizuho cut their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $354.47.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $308.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $224.26 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $621,940,000 after buying an additional 182,243 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in Microsoft by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 46,352 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.