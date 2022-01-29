Capitolis Advisors LLC Buys 28,363 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,363 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Coherent worth $24,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Coherent by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Coherent by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coherent by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherent by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Coherent by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,426,000 after acquiring an additional 146,138 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coherent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

Shares of COHR stock opened at $254.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.75 and a beta of 1.46. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.43 and a 52 week high of $270.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.28.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $391.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.20 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

