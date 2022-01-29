Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock Position Lessened by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135,958 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $16,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 177.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 30.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 18.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the second quarter worth about $68,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $486,053.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.27.

NYSE:BXP opened at $113.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.88 and a 1-year high of $128.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 192.16%.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

