GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Position Boosted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GDS by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of GDS by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after buying an additional 19,701 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of GDS by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 646,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,716,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 499.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after buying an additional 70,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 88,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,119 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GDS alerts:

Shares of GDS stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $34.95 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -34.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average of $55.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HSBC reduced their target price on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.