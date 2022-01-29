GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Position Boosted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in GDS by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GDS alerts:

Shares of GDS stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $34.95 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -34.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average of $55.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. HSBC reduced their target price on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.