RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 94.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 235,992 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 40.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 9.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 13.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RNR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.20.

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $201,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $155.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.03. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $137.66 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 0.52.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.92%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

