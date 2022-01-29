Aviva PLC Has $2.17 Million Stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 220.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,752,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 103.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 48,830 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,190,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,642,000. 5.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $482,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 90.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UI opened at $279.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.49 and a 1-year high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.50). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $458.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

