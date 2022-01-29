Aviva PLC Has $2.32 Million Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,185 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the second quarter worth $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 18.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 15.4% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 38.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $96.79 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.83 and a 1 year high of $110.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Autoliv from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.93.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

