Aviva PLC Cuts Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 123.6% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TAP opened at $48.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.39.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.02%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

