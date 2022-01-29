Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 4,300 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 18.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 6,241.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.49.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $48.69 and a 1 year high of $81.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

