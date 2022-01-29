IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Shares of IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) dropped 8.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 74,315 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,587,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

IONQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on IonQ from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark raised their price objective on IonQ from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on IonQ from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 902,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $19,157,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 1,772,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $46,000,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at $809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

