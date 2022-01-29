Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Sets New 1-Year High at $131.48

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$131.48 and last traded at C$131.48, with a volume of 215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$128.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$127.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$123.21. The stock has a market cap of C$738.33 million and a PE ratio of 2.56.

Get Economic Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Economic Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Economic Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.