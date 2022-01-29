Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.81

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 63400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

OSCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oscar Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.42.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $443.98 million for the quarter. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 59.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Oscar Health by 155.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Oscar Health by 3,837.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.