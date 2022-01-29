MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Shares Down 8.8%

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) dropped 8.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.17 and last traded at $53.38. Approximately 45,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 675,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.53.
MXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -365.84, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.31 and a 200 day moving average of $58.13.
In related news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 34.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MaxLinear Company Profile (NYSE:MXL)
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.