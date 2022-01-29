MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Shares Down 8.8%

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) dropped 8.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.17 and last traded at $53.38. Approximately 45,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 675,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.53.

MXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -365.84, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.31 and a 200 day moving average of $58.13.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. MaxLinear’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 34.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.