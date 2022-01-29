VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Trading Up 4.5%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) shares were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 309,123 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,571,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VEON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VEON Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in VEON by 8.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,981,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 449,530 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in VEON by 2.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,858,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 86,956 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in VEON by 3.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,858,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 123,900 shares in the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VEON in the second quarter worth $1,929,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in VEON in the second quarter worth $323,000. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

