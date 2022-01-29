VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Trading Up 4.5%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) shares were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 309,123 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,571,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VEON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in VEON by 8.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,981,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 449,530 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in VEON by 2.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,858,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 86,956 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in VEON by 3.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,858,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 123,900 shares in the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VEON in the second quarter worth $1,929,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in VEON in the second quarter worth $323,000. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
