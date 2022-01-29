Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share.

PSX opened at $84.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of -73.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.29.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

