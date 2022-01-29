Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Increases Dividend to $0.69 Per Share

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Cincinnati Financial has increased its dividend payment by 18.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 61 consecutive years. Cincinnati Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 46.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to earn $5.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.0%.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

NASDAQ CINF opened at $117.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $83.56 and a 12-month high of $127.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.