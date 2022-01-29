Craig Hallum Upgrades Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) to “Buy”

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Craig Hallum currently has $138.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised Teradyne from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.68.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $112.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $102.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $336,263.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $243,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,874. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Teradyne by 963.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

