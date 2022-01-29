Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Declines By 98.0%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the December 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Air China stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.36. Air China has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter. Air China had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Air China will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

