Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Short Interest Update

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the December 31st total of 128,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ FWAC opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 1,335.6% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

