Aviva PLC Has $2.73 Million Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,195 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 215,386 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,209 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,643 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,940 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $20,858,000 after buying an additional 93,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. CBRE Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.73.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $84.13 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $76.03 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $994.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $1,801,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,034,609. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

