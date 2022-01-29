EUNO 1-Day Volume Tops $24,004.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 22.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. EUNO has a market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $24,004.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EUNO has traded down 26.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.87 or 0.00329793 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,440,263,480 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

