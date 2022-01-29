Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $1.07

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00002825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $35.90 billion and $1.02 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $69.44 or 0.00183395 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00029443 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00029193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.57 or 0.00389757 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00073188 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,027,415,099 coins and its circulating supply is 33,566,386,859 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

